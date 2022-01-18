Cummins completes acquisition forming natural gas JV with Rush

Cummins has completed its 50% acquisition of Momentum Fuel Technologies, bolstering its natural gas offerings in the North American market.

It purchased its stake from Rush Enterprises, forming a joint venture that will bring near-zero emissions natural gas engines to market using Cummins-branded natural gas delivery systems.

(Photo: Cummins)

“This collaboration shows Cummins’ continued commitment to natural gas powertrains and this partnership will expand and improve the service and support for CNG and RNG customers,” said Srikanth Padmanabhan, president of the engine business at Cummins. “The partnership will help us bring to market the highest quality, clean and efficient natural gas products, including the 15-liter natural gas engine we announced in October.”

“Due to upcoming regulatory requirements, corporate ESG goals and the environmental and economic benefits of RNG vehicles, many customers are seeing the value in these vehicles, which we believe will drive growth for the foreseeable future,” said W.M. “Rusty” Rush, chairman, CEO and president, Rush Enterprises. “With this joint venture, we are able to continue to serve CNG and RNG customers throughout the country with both Cummins’ and Rush Truck Centers nationwide network of support locations and portfolio of aftermarket solutions.”