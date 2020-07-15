Don’t rule out clean diesel: DTF

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New-generation diesel-powered trucks are vital in achieving near-term climate and clean air goals, the Diesel Technology Forum (DTF) said, in response to a 15-state mission to achieve 100% zero-emissions commercial truck sales by 2050.

“While the recently announced MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) takes a long view for commercial trucks in the region to be all electric, there are equally important proven and available near-term opportunities to advance progress for cleaner air and lower greenhouse gas emissions right now,” said Allen Schaeffer, executive director of the DTF.

“Rapidly accelerating the turnover of the existing fleet to the newest generation of diesel technology as well as expanding the use of low-carbon advanced biofuels can deliver benefits today, and should not be overlooked.”

(Photo: iStock)

The Forum points out diesel is the primary fuel choice for the trucking industry because it’s the most energy efficient internal combustion engine, has superior power density and driving range, is reliable and durable, and widely available fueling infrastructure already exists. The fuel can now deliver near-zero emissions.

“Since 2010, a new generation of diesel technology has become the standard for heavy-duty trucks, delivering reductions of 98% of emissions of particulate matter and nitrogen oxide emissions,” Schaeffer added. “Getting more of this generation of vehicle into the hands of truckers now will pay large benefits in terms of lower emissions of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, particularly trucks operating in the most sensitive communities.”

The 15 MOU states and the District of Columbia, currently have a 43% penetration of the latest diesel engine technologies, the Forum pointed out, adding “57% are of an older generation that have higher emissions and lower fuel efficiency, making the opportunity for accelerating turnover substantial.”