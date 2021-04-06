DTNA begins taking orders for electric trucks

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is now taking orders for its Freightliner eCascadia and eM2.

“From reveal of proof of concept in 2018, to a demonstration fleet that’s in the hands of real customers, running real freight in the real world, to today’s moment where we are ready to formally welcome the nation’s fleets to all-electric freight movement, the entire team at Daimler Trucks North America is incredibly proud of our progress,” said Richard Howard, senior vice-president, on-highway sales and marketing, DTNA. “Moreover, we are very excited to take this next important step into the future of carbon-neutral freight transportation with our great customers and dealers.”

Production of the electric trucks will begin in late 2022. DTNA also offers an eConsulting team to help fleets develop the holistic ecosystem needed to support electric trucks.

The trucks will be powered by the Detroit ePowertrain, capable of GCWRs of up to 82,000 lbs with a range of 230 miles for the eM2 and 250 miles for the eCascadia.

(Photo: DTNA)

The company says it has put nearly 750,000 miles on its electric fleet through real-world trials with fleets.

“We are incredibly grateful to the customers who have been testing the eCascadia and eM2 through the Freightliner Electric Innovation Fleet and Customer Experience Fleets,” said Howard. “These are the largest demonstrator electric fleets ever seen in the industry, and the valuable collaboration, feedback loop and cooperation with our many valued customers, has translated directly into a more versatile, more durable, and more reliable product packed with purposeful innovation to benefit them and their operations.”