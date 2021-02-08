DTNA invests in Detroit plant to build ePowertrain

Daimler Trucks North America (DNTA) has invested US$20 million into its Detroit manufacturing plant to build the new Detroit ePowertrain.

It will be used to power Freightliner eCascadia and eM2 electric trucks.

“By utilizing our Detroit ePowertrain to power the Freightliner eCascadia and eM2, we are giving Freightliner buyers the same level of confidence that comes with our conventionally-powered portfolio, known throughout the industry as having the best total cost of ownership – bar none,” said Richard Howard, senior vice-president sales and marketing, on-highway segment, DTNA.

(Photo: DTNA)

Initially, the Detroit ePowertrain will offer an eAxle design, offered in two variants. The single motor design is rated at 180 hp, delivering up to 11,500 lb.-ft. of torque, while a dual motor design offers twice the power and torque.

Three battery options will be available, in 210, 315, and 475 kWh capacities.

“The combination of Freightliner and Detroit has been delivering an incredible experience to our valued customers for over four decades,” said Rakesh Aneja, head of eMobility at DTNA. “An integrated ePowertrain from Detroit respects that legacy and moves us into a new era for the industry by improving operational efficiency while simultaneously eliminating tailpipe emissions.”

Production of the Detroit ePowertrain is scheduled to begin late this year.