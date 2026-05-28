Eaton, Munich Electrification partner on megawatt EV charging technology

Eaton and Munich Electrification have formed a strategic partnership to develop advanced technologies for electric vehicles, including megawatt-level charging systems for commercial EVs.

The companies said the collaboration combines Eaton’s electrified power distribution and protection hardware with Munich Electrification’s battery management systems, electronics and embedded software.

(Photo: Eaton Corp.)

An early focus of the partnership is the Combined Megawatt Charging System, designed to support high-power charging for commercial EVs. The companies said the system will support both Combined Charging System (CCS) and Megawatt Charging System (MCS) standards and will be adaptable for new vehicle platforms and retrofit applications.

The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a preferred supplier relationship for next-generation battery disconnect units, battery management systems and charge box controllers for light-duty, commercial and off-highway vehicles.

“This relationship strengthens Eaton’s ability to deliver intelligent power protection solutions for electrified vehicles,” said Ben Karrer, director of power distribution and protection for Eaton’s Mobility Group. “By combining our hardware with Munich Electrification’s software and battery management expertise, we can accelerate development and help customers bring next-generation EVs to market faster.”

Munich Electrification, based in Munich, Germany, develops battery electronics, controllers and software platforms for automotive and stationary energy storage applications.

Under the agreement, Eaton will supply electromechanical and power hardware including circuit protection devices, smart power distribution units, charge inlets and its Breaktor circuit protection technology. Munich Electrification will provide electronics and software platforms, including battery management systems and controller architectures.

The companies said the integrated systems are intended to improve diagnostics, efficiency and safety while reducing development time and engineering risk.

“Combining Eaton’s hardware expertise with Munich Electrification’s software and battery management capabilities creates a powerful foundation for next-generation electrified power systems,” said Uwe Wiedemann, chief growth officer at Munich Electrification.

The companies are already collaborating on Eaton’s battery configuration switch, which enables switchable 400-volt and 800-volt EV architectures for faster DC charging.