Edison Motors says it has received federal approval to build hybrid heavy trucks

B.C.-based Edison Motors says it has received approval from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) to manufacture its Class 8 diesel-electric hybrid trucks in Canada.

The approval allows the company to build both diesel and hybrid-electric versions of its heavy-duty trucks at a new manufacturing facility under development in Donald, B.C. The company said the site is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026 and will support production of up to 125 vehicles annually, depending on demand.

Edison’s under-construction shop in Donald, B.C. (Photo: Edison Motors)

Edison said it has already delivered one Class 8 prototype truck and one Class 5 conversion vehicle to demonstration partners, with three more vehicles expected to be delivered this year.

The company also announced it has filed audited financial statements for 2024 and 2025 and updated its offering memorandum tied to an ongoing private placement financing initiative.

Edison is seeking to raise up to $20 million through the sale of common shares priced at $55 each. The company said it has raised about $14 million to date as part of a broader financing effort launched in 2025.

Funds raised will be used to complete construction of the Donald production facility, commission additional prototype and commercial vehicles, and increase working capital.

The company said its long-term objective is to bring Class 8 trucks, specialty service vehicles, and Class 5 chassis kits into production using electric, hybrid-electric, and diesel propulsion systems.

Edison Motors said it built North America’s first plug-in hybrid Class 8 semi-truck prototype in 2023, with the vehicle licensed and tested on Canadian public roads in 2024.