Einride acquires Flipturn to grow EV charging network

Einride has agreed to acquire charging and energy management software company Flipturn in an all-stock transaction valued at $38.4 million, a move the company says will create North America’s largest heavy-duty EV charging network.

The acquisition adds Flipturn’s customer base and more than 250 megawatts of charging capacity to Einride’s operations, more than doubling the company’s energy assets under management. It also expands Einride’s software capabilities for managing charging infrastructure and energy use across electric truck fleets.

“This acquisition is a decisive step in our U.S. scaling strategy,” said Roozbeh Charli, CEO of Einride. “Flipturn will further strengthen Einride’s software layer for electric heavy-duty freight optimization and improve our customer offering by adding more cost-efficient, more reliable, and accessible charging to our customers.”

Einride said combining Flipturn’s charging and energy management platform with its own freight optimization software will create what it describes as the industry’s first fully integrated electric freight technology stack, spanning fleet operations, charging management, and access to third-party charging networks.

Flipturn’s platform uses AI to optimize charging schedules, manage power delivery, reduce energy costs, and keep charging infrastructure operating efficiently.

“Einride has spent a decade at the forefront of autonomous and electric freight, and that technical depth is what drew us to them,” said Katie Siegel, co-founder and CEO of Flipturn. “Our customers will keep the same team and platform they rely on today, with Einride’s technology and scale behind us to deliver an even better charging experience.”

The transaction is expected to close later this month.