Einride lands Amazon deal to scale electric freight in US
Swedish freight technology company Einride is teaming up with Amazon to expand electric trucking capacity across the United States, the companies announced.
Following a successful pilot, Einride will deploy 75 heavy-duty battery-electric trucks along with charging infrastructure at five U.S. locations. The trucks will operate in Amazon’s middle-mile network through its Amazon Relay system.
The deployment is expected to generate up to 3 million electric miles annually, eliminating tailpipe emissions from those operations.
Einride said its Saga AI platform will be used to optimize routing, energy use, and charging schedules for the electric trucks handling select Amazon loads.
“Working with Amazon is yet another powerful validation of Einride’s technology and strategic vision,” said Roozbeh Charli, CEO of Einride, in a LinkedIn post announcing the deal. “By deploying our intelligent platform within one of the world’s most sophisticated logistics networks, we are accelerating growth, while continuing to build industry-leading operational expertise.”
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