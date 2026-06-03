Electric truck maker Xos expands into large-scale mobile power systems

Xos, Inc. has launched a new line of large-scale mobile energy storage systems designed to provide rapid power deployment for data centers, industrial sites, and commercial fleet operations facing grid connection delays.

The Los Angeles-based company, best known for its electric commercial vehicles and mobile charging systems, unveiled its new 2.5MWh Power Hub series June 2, describing it as a containerized, behind-the-meter power solution capable of being deployed within days rather than waiting years for utility interconnections.

The Power Hub systems scale from 1.2 MWh to 4 MWh and are built using the same battery and controls architecture already used in Xos mobile EV charging products, supporting commercial fleets across North America.

The company said the units are designed to help industrial operators, including fleet operators and logistics facilities, overcome increasingly lengthy grid connection timelines that can stretch from three to seven years in some markets.

“The single biggest constraint in U.S. industry right now is the inability to deliver power where it’s needed, when it’s needed,” said Dakota Semler, chief executive officer of Xos.

The systems ship in standard intermodal containers and can be paired with generators or renewable energy systems to provide temporary or permanent off-grid power. Xos said the units are intended for applications including AI data centers, industrial build-outs, utility-scale deployments, and commercial sites awaiting utility upgrades.

While the announcement focused heavily on data centers and industrial customers, the technology could also have implications for trucking and commercial fleet electrification, where charging infrastructure and power availability remain major barriers to broader adoption of battery-electric trucks.

Xos said more than 250 MWh of its energy storage systems are already operating across North America in applications including fleet charging and emergency-response operations.