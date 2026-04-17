Elemental unveils Canadian-built hydrogen truck at Truck World

A Canadian-built hydrogen fuel cell truck designed for the country’s heavier payload demands made its debut at Truck World, with executives and government officials touting it as a step toward both decarbonization and domestic manufacturing strength.

Jamie Ally, CEO of Elemental Trucks, unveiled the company’s new fuel cell truck, emphasizing its unique positioning in the North American market.

Elemental Trucks CEO Jamie Ally (right) shows MP Karim Bardeesy the hydrogen-fueled truck at Truck World. (Photo: James Menzies)

“We’re very proud to reveal our hydrogen fuel cell truck,” Ally said, noting it is rated at 63.5 tonnes (140,000 lb.), making it the only zero-emission truck in North America designed for that weight class.

That makes it viable for Canada, where higher gross vehicle weights are common. Ally said most zero-emission trucks currently available to fleets are built to U.S. specifications, which typically accommodate significantly lower payloads.

“All the other zero-emission trucks that are available to Canadian fleets are, frankly, designed for the U.S. market,” he said.

The truck is built in Rexdale, Ont., and reflects what Ally described as a coast-to-coast Canadian supply chain. Components and engineering support are sourced from across the country, including British Columbia, Quebec and Prince Edward Island, with the first unit heading to a customer in B.C.

“It’s really a coast-to-coast Canadian effort,” Ally said.

Karim Bardeesy (Photo: James Menzies)

Following the unveiling, Karim Bardeesy, parliamentary secretary to the minister of industry, framed the announcement within a broader push to strengthen Canada’s industrial base while reducing emissions.

“At a time when being made in Canada matters more than ever, at a time when tackling the climate crisis matters more than ever, and at a time when proving that we can build big things matters more than ever, this brings all three together,” Bardeesy said.

He pointed to trucking’s central role in the economy, connecting ports, manufacturers and retailers, and said innovations like Elemental’s truck will be critical as Canada looks to build out its supply chain and reduce reliance on external markets.

“We need to build Canada strong,” Bardeesy said, referencing efforts to attract investment and expand domestic manufacturing capacity.

The federal government has supported the project through funding from the National Research Council’s Industrial Research Assistance Program, which aims to accelerate commercialization of technologies that reduce emissions in sectors such as freight transportation.

According to Bardeesy, that funding helped Elemental integrate fuel cell technology into the vehicle and bring the product to market in a relatively short time frame.

“This company is only three years old,” he said. “To go from funding announced in June to a truck on display with a customer already lined up is very commendable.”

The truck is being positioned for demanding applications such as dump, concrete and municipal operations — segments that have proven particularly difficult to decarbonize.

“Heavy trucking is not sufficiently decarbonized,” Bardeesy said. “This is a very promising opportunity.”

Bardeesy said the project aligns with Canada’s broader push into alternative fuels and the emerging hydrogen economy.

“The hydrogen economy is part of that,” he said, adding that combining it with Canadian innovation and manufacturing could position the country as a leader in clean transportation technologies.