Freightliner’s electric trucks pass 300,000-mile marker

PORTLAND, Ore. – Freightliner’s battery-electric Innovation Fleet has now put on 300,000 miles in real-world applications, the company announced.

The 30-truck fleet of medium- and heavy-duty trucks is designed to test integration of the technology into large scale commercial transportation operations.

Freightliner’s electric trucks have surpassed 300,000 miles in real-world operations. (Photo: DTNA)

“Co-creation with our customers is a cornerstone of Freightliner’s unique approach to the market,” said Richard Howard, senior vice president, on-highway sales and marketing for DTNA. “The knowledge and expertise our logistics customers have in fleet operations with their thousands of trucks is invaluable as we design and engineer the zero emissions future of the commercial vehicle. Crossing the threshold of 300,000 miles of testing, then one million miles, then more – together – before we begin series production of battery-electric trucks will ensure we deliver the performance and reliability our customers count on and which has made Freightliner the undisputed leader in commercial trucks.”

The planned start of series production for the Freightliner eCascadia is mid-2022, and the planned start of series production for the Freightliner eM2 is late 2022.