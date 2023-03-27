Funding available for Indigenous-led vehicle charging and awareness projects

Natural Resources Canada is looking to fund Indigenous-led projects to increase awareness about zero-emission vehicles and clean fuels, and install electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The funding is available under the Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative, and the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

Approved awareness programs could cover up to 75% of eligible project costs, up to a maximum $150,000 per year. Applications are accepted until March 31, 2024, although related project activities can stretch over several years, until March 31, 2026.

(File photo: John G. Smith)

Charging projects could also receive up to 75% of total project costs up to a maximum of $2 million per project. The intake process for this work runs from April 30, 2023, until March 31, 2026, or until all funds are committed.

“Indigenous communities are vital partners in decarbonizing transportation and building a more sustainable future,” said Julie Dabrusin, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and to the Minister of Natural Resources.