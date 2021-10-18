Gardewine Group receives grant to deploy electric truck

Gardewine Group will receive a $150,000 grant from the Manitoba government to support the purchase of a heavy-duty electric truck, along with the associated electrical infrastructure and operational testing.

It’s part of a $1-million grant program offered from the province’s Conservation and Climate Fund. It was one of nine benefactors of the program.

“Manitoba continues to take important steps to restart our economy and create jobs, and our government is committed to supporting environmentally responsible initiatives,” said Conservation and Climate Minister, Sarah Guillemard. “These projects support a cleaner environment, climate adaptation and low-carbon economic growth.”

“We recognize that Manitoba’s transportation industry is responsible for nearly 40% of the province’s total carbon output,” added Darin Downey, president and CEO of Gardewine Group. “As a result, we believe that in order to see meaningful change, our industry should lead and government should support the development of this initiative. We are part of an organization that believes in investing in technology for the future. We want Gardewine to be the industry pioneers, and serve as a guide and resource for other companies within our sector.”

Gardewine says it has dedicated more than $1.1 million towards an equipment electrification program. Its electric vehicles are expected to arrive by December 2021, and the first electric parcel vans are expected to arrive by the first quarter of next year.

It is also deploying electric shunt trucks at its Winnipeg Terminal.

“Witnessing positive change is inspiring,” said Downey. “Our customers have come to expect world-class service from our company, and we are proud of what we have accomplished so far. Our hybrid Ford Transit courier vans put into service in 2020 have been a great addition to our fleet, driving cleaner, reducing fuel consumption, and helping us meet our sustainability goals with every mile.”