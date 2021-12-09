Goodyear looks to procure cleaner carbon black for tires

Goodyear has announced a collaboration agreement with Monolith, for the development and potential use of carbon black made from methane or biomethane.

Carbon black is a key ingredient in tires, accounting for about 15-20% of its weight. Traditionally, it comes from the combustion of residual oil or coal tar oil.

A Goodyear LHS steer tire removed from service at 233,950 miles. (Photo: Goodyear)

“At Goodyear, we’re committed to sustainability and making a positive impact by our choice of the materials we use,” said Chris Helsel, senior vice-president, global operations and chief technology officer. “Our collaboration with Monolith is one example of how we are using sustainable materials in quality products that deliver a better future.”

Monolith is a global provider of clean hydrogen, and has a plasma-based process that takes advantage of renewable electricity to complete methane pyrolysis and results in the output of only carbon and hydrogen. A life cycle assessment conducted for Monolith indicated its process should result in environmental benefits across the tire’s life cycle.