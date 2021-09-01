Hino, Allison to collaborate on electric axles

Allison Transmission has been selected to work with Hino on development of its e-axle for Classes 6-8 battery-electric vehicles.

Hino will integrate Allison’s eGen Power 100D e-axle into its electric trucks as the two companies jointly build new products with low volume production to begin in early 2023.

Allison meanwhile has added a new e-axle product to the eGen line, the eGen Power 100S. The company says it incorporates core components from the eGen Power 100D, but within a more compact design well-suited for Classes 6 and 7 trucks and in tandem configurations for Class 8 6×4 vehicles.

(Photo: Allison Transmission)

Hino will be the first to integrate the new offering.

“We are pleased to formalize our collaboration with Allison on the integration of their eGen Power electric axles into Hino’s Classes 6, 7 and 8 BEV line up,” said Glenn Ellis, senior vice-president of customer experience at Hino Trucks. “It is especially exciting to be the first OEM to integrate the eGen Power 100S into our Classes 6 and 7 BEV trucks, representing another critical step in Hino’s Project Z, Path to Zero initiative we announced late last year.”