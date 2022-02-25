Hydra Energy welcomes provincial budget initiatives promoting hydrogen

Hydra Energy is commending the province of B.C. for announcing in its budget that it will expand the Motor Fuel Tax exemption to include hydrogen applications in transportation.

The company says the move will encourage the use and development of its hydrogen retrofit system.

“British Columbia has been a global leader in the development of hydrogen technologies. In the past this was focused on hydrogen fuel cells, but with the increase of other applications like HICE (hydrogen internal combustion engine) it is encouraging to see legislation that supports technology neutrality,” Hydra said in response. “To reach the ambitious goals set provincially and federally will take a wide range of solutions. By creating this level playing field transition technologies such as Hydra’s hydrogen-diesel co-combustion retrofit can be adapted by existing fleets at a quicker pace.”

(Photo: Hydra Energy)

The budget also included $5 million over two years to continue the Heavy-Duty Vehicle Efficiency Program, which helps offset the costs of installing fuel-efficiency features on heavy trucks.

“By updating the MFT exemption for hydrogen, the BC government is signalling that all viable clean energy technology solutions are welcome as ways to help the province achieve our CleanBC plan goals, including hydrogen fuel cells, hydrogen combustion or any other low carbon hydrogen technologies that may emerge in the future,” Hydra said.