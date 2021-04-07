Hyliion forms Hypertruck Innovation Council

Hyliion has announced the formation of a Hypertruck Innovation Council, made up of fleets that will be the first to operate the Hypertruck ERX, providing direct feedback to the company.

Fleets include Anheuser-Busch, Ryder System, Penske Truck Leasing, Schneider, Werner Enterprises, and others.

Collectively, they operate more than 100,000 Class 8 trucks. The Hypertruck is Hyliion’s electric powertrain supplemented by natural gas.

(Photo: Hiller Truck Tech)

“Our customers are at the core of our business. Their feedback and collaboration are crucial to the success of our Hybrid solution, which has already logged millions of real-world miles,” said Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion.

“That’s why we have brought together the Hypertruck Innovation Council, a group of commercial transportation industry leaders, who will be the first to test and review demonstration units of the Hypertruck ERX and whose feedback will be essential as we improve upon our technology. The Council will also help us ensure that the unique and diverse needs of today’s fleets continue to be reflected in our products as Hyliion develops the next generation of industry-leading, environmentally conscious technology and powertrain solutions.”