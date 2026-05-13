Hyundai to commercially offer Xcient fuel cell truck in Canada with Breadner as dealer

Hyundai Translead has named Breadner Trailers as a Canadian dealer for its Xcient fuel cell trucks, expanding the Ontario-based trailer dealer’s role with the company.

The move marks the commercial launch of the hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks in Canada, where Hyundai says 11 Xcient fuel cell trucks are already operating through demonstration and deployment projects in British Columbia.

(Photo: Leo Barros)

Those include the BC Hydrogen Ports Project, HTEC’s H2 Gateway Project, and the Heavy Duty Zero Emission Vehicles Project overseen by Innovate BC.

Hyundai says the Xcient fuel cell truck had accumulated more than 12 million miles (19.3 million km) in Europe and nearly 1 million miles (1.6 million km) in North America as of January 2026.

“Canada is one of the key markets for the global commercialization of Hyundai Motor’s hydrogen-powered trucks,” said Chul Youn Park, senior vice president and head of global commercial vehicle and light commercial vehicle business division at Hyundai Motor Company. “The establishment of a dealership agreement marks a symbolic milestone in accelerating the adoption of hydrogen mobility in the region.”

Breadner Trailers, based in Ontario, will support Canadian fleets as Hyundai Translead looks to expand commercial opportunities for the fuel cell truck.

“We are pleased to work closely with Hyundai Translead to support the introduction of hydrogen powered heavy-duty truck solutions for sustainable transportation in Canada,” said Robert Breadner, president of Breadner Trailers.

Sean Kenney, CEO of Hyundai Translead, said the partnership will help support fleets and advance clean transportation options in Canada.