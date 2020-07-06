Hyundai to ship first hydrogen fuel cell heavy trucks
SEOUL, South Korea – Hyundai Motor is shipping its first 10 Xcient Fuel Cell trucks, claimed to be the world’s first mass-produced fuel cell heavy-duty trucks, to fleets in Switzerland.
It plans to produce 50 trucks this year and 1,600 by 2025, powered by a 190-kW hydrogen fuel cell system capable of 400 kms per charge. Hyundai says it will eventually achieve a driving range of 1,000 kms per charge.
Commercial fleet managers in Switzerland will begin deploying the trucks in September.
“Xcient Fuel Cell is a present-day reality, not as a mere future drawing board project. By putting this groundbreaking vehicle on the road now, Hyundai marks a significant milestone in the history of commercial vehicles and the development of hydrogen society,” said In Cheol Lee, executive vice-president and head of the commercial vehicle division at Hyundai Motor. “Building a comprehensive hydrogen ecosystem, where critical transportation needs are met by vehicles like Xcient Fuel Cell, will lead to a paradigm shift that removes automobile emissions from the environmental equation.”
The trucks will house seven hydrogen tanks with a combined storage capacity of about 32 kgs. Hyundai showed the truck in North America for the first time at the 2019 North American Commercial Vehicle Show.
Have your say
We won't publish or share your data