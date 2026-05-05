Kamloops, B.C., phases out diesel-electric trucks citing cost and reliability concerns

The City of Kamloops, B.C., is moving to replace its diesel-electric solid waste trucks after a fleet performance review found the units did not deliver expected efficiencies.

Details were presented recently to the city’s Governance and Service Excellence Select Committee as part of a fleet management strategy update.

The update outlines how municipal staff are reassessing equipment choices as part of broader efforts to balance cost, service levels, and environmental goals.

The city currently operates six diesel-electric solid waste trucks, which pair a conventional diesel chassis with an electric body. These units are nearing the end of their service life and will be replaced with leased conventional diesel trucks.

Staff said a comprehensive review of fuel consumption, maintenance costs, and operational downtime over the lifecycle of the hybrid trucks showed anticipated efficiency gains were not achieved.

The shift to leasing diesel replacements is expected to reduce downtime and repair requirements while removing capital replacement costs tied to ownership.

The decision comes as part of a broader fleet management strategy that evaluates vehicle replacements based on service requirements, utilization, lifecycle costs, and suitability for alternative fuels.

Pursing lower-emission options in other areas

Kamloops maintains a mixed fleet that includes light-, medium-, and heavy-duty units. Its heavy-duty segment currently includes 47 diesel trucks, two compressed natural gas units, and six diesel-electric trucks.

While the city is stepping away from diesel-electric technology in its waste fleet, it continues to pursue lower-emission options in other areas. The strategy identifies electric vehicles as a priority for light-duty applications, with potential expansion into medium-duty segments as technology matures.

Fleet services staff said decisions on low-carbon technologies are guided by total cost of ownership, including purchase or lease costs, maintenance, fuel or energy use, and required infrastructure. Operational considerations such as range, payload, route demands, and seasonal conditions are also factored into procurement decisions.

Infrastructure constraints

Infrastructure remains a key constraint. The city noted that expanding electric vehicle adoption will require investment in charging systems, including direct-current fast chargers at its civic operations yard, estimated to cost between $500,000 and $750,000.

Staff said the organization is approaching a point where additional charging infrastructure will be required to support further growth in low-carbon vehicles, particularly if expansion into medium- or heavy-duty segments proceeds.

In the interim, Kamloops will continue to monitor emerging technologies and industry developments before making further changes to its heavy-duty fleet.

The fleet strategy emphasizes three core objectives. They include maximizing utilization, minimizing lifecycle costs, and reducing environmental impact, while maintaining service levels for municipal operations.