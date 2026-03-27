Trucking group seeks reforms as Vancouver port authority says commitments met

The United Truckers Association (UTA) is urging federal and provincial governments to complete long-promised reforms in Vancouver’s port trucking sector, while the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says it has already fulfilled its commitments under the 2014 Joint Action Plan.

Following its recent summit, the group renewed calls for action on terminal inefficiencies, enforcement gaps and compensation issues affecting truckers.

UTA spokesman Gagan Singh said the root of the issue remains unchanged since 2014, pointing to ongoing service problems at port terminals.

“The problem starts at the terminal,” Singh said, adding that a lack of dedicated staff continues to slow truck movement.

He said terminals prioritize vessels and rail operations ahead of trucks, leaving drivers facing delays and inconsistent service levels.

Alex Munro, senior communications advisor at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, said that requirements have been fulfilled within the Joint Action Plan, an agreement between federal and provincial governments, labor, trucking associations and the port authority to settle a 2014 disruption.

Trucking reservations

He said this includes working with container terminal operators to implement a common approach to trucking reservations that provides a more consistent user experience. Transport Canada concluded almost a decade ago that the current system met the core objectives of the 2014 plan, he added.

Munro noted that the Port of Vancouver has had some of the best truck turn times in North America since 2014, with average turn times for those servicing any of the port’s container terminals an industry-leading 40 minutes (in-gate to out-gate) over the past year.

UTA said one of the main issues behind the 2014 strike, inadequate terminal equipment and staffing, remains unresolved. It also said that a common reservation system, promised under the Joint Action Plan for implementation by January 2015, has still not been introduced, contributing to inefficiencies and higher costs across the supply chain.

Terminal gate efficiency fee

Singh said the reservation system was intended to be developed in consultation with all stakeholders, but that has not happened.

The association said those issues fall under federal jurisdiction and could be addressed through coordinated action by the federal government and port authorities.

Munro said a terminal gate efficiency fee has been introduced, with truck drivers eligible for compensation when certain service standards outlined in the Joint Action Plan are not met. This fee has also helped encourage terminal operators to be more efficient.

He added that the port authority also implemented a mandatory GPS program as part of its truck licensing system for the drayage sector in 2014. “The GPS system is a great example of the benefits that can be realized through optimization, digital tools and collaboration,” he said.

Undercutting rates

UTA also pointed to off-dock enforcement as a major unresolved issue. It said Section 41 of the Container Trucking Act limits enforcement by excluding the application of Section 5 of the Offence Act, making it harder for enforcement agencies to act against non-compliant operators.

According to the association, that has allowed unlicensed companies to undercut rates and exploit truckers, while independent operators working under licensed companies have seen reduced access to work.

UTA said amending or repealing Section 41 is necessary to restore effective enforcement and called on the B.C. Legislative Assembly to address the matter.

Concerns about work allocation

The association also raised concerns about compensation and work allocation. It said that while the Office of the B.C. Container Trucking Commissioner has established a 50-50 tag allocation between independent operators and company drivers, the split is not being reflected in practice.

Singh said the imbalance is worsened by the ability of some companies to run trucks across multiple shifts, while many independent operators struggle to access work.

“We represent about 1,550 trucks at the port, and roughly half are owner-operators,” he said. “But the share of work going to them is much lower.”

UTA claimed independent operators appear to be receiving less than 25% of the work, while company drivers are often overworked by licensees, contributing to rate undercutting and market imbalance.

The group added that although many small and medium-sized licensees are complying with regulated rates, larger operators continue to undermine the system.

Focus on collaboration

Singh added that limited overnight operations across parts of the supply chain — including terminals and some shippers — continue to constrain productivity.

“The worst thing is, a majority of shippers and companies don’t open at night,” he said.

Meanwhile, Munro said the port authority’s focus continues to be on collaborating with industry and government to enhance the gateway, in support of Canada and its trade needs.

Record cargo volumes moved through the Port of Vancouver in 2025, including a record 3.8 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers. Roughly one-third of these containers moved to and from port terminals via drayage trucks, he added.

No work stoppage

Despite the concerns, UTA said it does not support another work stoppage and instead wants governments to act on existing commitments.

“We don’t want to stop the supply chain,” Singh said. “We want the government to step up and honor the Joint Action Plan.”

The association said it has sent letters to federal and provincial lawmakers and will continue pressing for truckers’ rights to be protected and for past commitments to be fully implemented.