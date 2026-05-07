Kempower debuts dual-standard megawatt charger at ACT Expo

Kempower has unveiled a new high-power charger designed to support both current and next-generation electric trucks, as the industry transitions toward megawatt charging.

The Mega Satellite Flex, introduced at ACT Expo, is the company’s first dispenser to offer both CCS and megawatt charging system (MCS) connectors in a single unit.

(Photo: James Menzies)

The charger delivers up to 560 kW through CCS and up to 1.2 megawatts via MCS, enabling significantly faster charging for heavy-duty electric vehicles.

“As the industry accelerates toward heavy-duty electrification, Kempower understands the urgent need for reliable, flexible, and user-friendly MCS solutions,” said Monil Malhotra. “Its flexibility helps charge point and logistics operators power their fleets without disruption while improving site utilization.”

Built for a transition period

The launch comes as megawatt charging is still in its early stages, creating uncertainty for fleets and infrastructure developers investing in charging networks today.

By combining CCS and MCS in one dispenser, Kempower is aiming to reduce that risk — allowing operators to serve today’s CCS-equipped trucks while preparing for higher-power MCS vehicles.

The approach is designed to maximize charger utilization from the outset and support faster return on investment, particularly at sites serving mixed fleets.

The Mega Satellite Flex supports up to 1,500 amps with MCS and 700 amps with CCS, and can be integrated into Kempower’s distributed charging systems.

It also supports multimodal use, meaning the same charger can serve heavy-duty trucks as well as 800-volt passenger vehicles and vans.

Other features include: dual CCS and MCS connectors; cable reach of about five meters for CCS and 2.7 meters for MCS; and an optional payment terminal for public charging stations.

Kempower said the system is designed to reduce charging times, improve fleet uptime, and lower total cost of ownership by minimizing dwell time.

The Mega Satellite Flex will be available for sale in North America and Europe starting in July 2026.