Kenworth plants receive environmental certification

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Kenworth has announced all three of its assembly plants – including its medium-duty plant in Ste-Therese, Que. – have been ISO14001:2015 certified.

The certification supports the production of trucks in an environmentally responsible manner. Heavy-duty truck plants in Chillicothe, Ohio and Renton, Wash., have also received the certification.

“The three assembly plants in Chillicothe, Renton and Ste-Therese consistently achieve excellent results with their comprehensive environmental stewardship programs. At each plant, our employees are focused on producing quality Kenworth trucks for customers, while also emphasizing our environmental initiatives and goals. It is an important achievement to attain and maintain the high standards encompassed in ISO14001-2015 certification,” said Judy McTigue, Kenworth assistant general manager for operations.