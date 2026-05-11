Leading clean fleets recognized at ACT Expo

The 2026 ACT Expo Fleet Awards recognized fleets and organizations that are scaling clean transportation technologies across real-world operations, with winners spanning logistics, municipal fleets, drayage, yard operations, and digital fleet management.

This year’s honorees demonstrated a range of approaches to reducing emissions, from large-scale electric vehicle deployments and charging infrastructure investments to software-driven optimization and long-term alternative fuel strategies.

Among the winners was DHL, which earned the Leading Global Fleet award. The company operates in more than 220 countries and has a fleet of more than 50,000 electric vehicles worldwide. DHL has set a goal of reaching 66% EV adoption in its last-mile delivery operations by 2030.

The company’s Green Transport Policy supports the use of renewable diesel, renewable natural gas, electric vehicles, and hydrogen-powered vehicles, depending on market conditions and infrastructure availability. In North America, DHL Supply Chain operates more than 150 heavy-duty electric vehicles across 15 U.S. states and Canada.

The Leading Public Fleet award went to the City of Carson for rapidly expanding electrification efforts across municipal operations. The city has grown its EV fleet from seven units to more than 43 vehicles, including Ford F-150 Lightnings, Chevrolet Blazer EVs, Chevrolet Equinox EVs, and battery-electric buses.

Carson has also invested heavily in charging infrastructure, installing more than 160 public EV charging ports at civic facilities and parks while participating in programs aimed at supporting broader community EV adoption.

4 GEN Logistics received the Leading Private Fleet award after transitioning to what it describes as a fully zero-emission drayage operation in the Los Angeles area. The company operates 79 zero-emission trucks, including 64 battery-electric vehicles and 15 hydrogen fuel cell trucks, and said it displaced more than 400,000 gallons (1.51 million liters) of diesel fuel in 2025.

The company’s zero-emission fleet has accumulated more than three million miles, supported by charging infrastructure investments at two facilities.

The Digital Technology Leader award went to Nevoya, which operates 40 electric Class 8 trucks and uses AI-driven fleet orchestration tools designed specifically for EV operations. The company said its software platform helps optimize routing, charging, dwell time, and energy pricing.

According to the award materials, Nevoya has hauled freight for more than 15 Fortune 500 companies and has reached cost parity with diesel operations for comparable California freight services.

The Leading Off-Road Fleet award was presented to YMX Logistics for expanding its electric yard truck operations across logistics and manufacturing sites in several states, including California, Texas, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, and Maryland.

The company said it has doubled its EV yard truck fleet this year and integrated the vehicles into broader operational planning focused on labor coordination, asset utilization, and charging management.

The In It for the Long Haul award went to City of Long Beach for its multi-technology approach to fleet decarbonization. The city manages more than 2,200 fleet assets, including 300 renewable natural gas vehicles, 200 renewable diesel vehicles, and 200 EVs.

Long Beach said 60% of all fuel purchased by Fleet Services is now renewable, while the city continues to expand charging infrastructure with 136 city-owned charging ports and plans for a DC fast-charging hub for high-utilization vehicles.