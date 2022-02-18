Lion Electric creates new financing division

Lion Electric has created a new financing division, which will be led by William Blanchard.

The LionCapital Solutions division will offer customers flexible financing of medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles.

The division will offer loans for electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, as well as leasing and monetization of carbon credits.

(Photo: Lion Electric)

“At Lion, we always strive to provide our customers with an all-in-one solution to electrify their fleets, easing their transition to zero-emission vehicles. With the addition of LionCapital Solutions, Lion will directly integrate financing and carbon credit monetization into the Lion ecosystem, which includes grants, charging infrastructure services, telematics, training, vehicle maintenance and more,” said Marc Bedard, CEO and founder, Lion Electric.

“I am pleased to welcome William to the company and look forward to LionCapital Solutions playing a critical role in putting more all-electric trucks and buses on the road, as our sector continues to move towards an asset-light, as-a-service model.”