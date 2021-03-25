Lion Electric lands largest order with Pride Group

Pride Group Enterprises has placed an order for 100 trucks from Lion Electric, representing the OEM’s largest ever truck order.

The Lion6 and Lion8 trucks will be delivered this year and next.

“This order from Pride serves as not only a significant step in Lion’s growth, but also as a milestone in the adoption and deployment of heavy-duty electric vehicles – further proof that zero-emission freight is here, now,” said Marc Bedard, CEO and founder of Lion.

“We hope this initial deployment of all-electric trucks marks the beginning of a larger ongoing partnership with Pride, and we will be working with their team to ensure that infrastructure and electric vehicle fleet management capabilities are built in tandem to optimize their electric operations.”

A Lion Electric truck being charged at an ABB terminal. (Photo: Lion Electric)

“Partnering with Lion on our zero-emission heavy-duty trucking efforts gives Pride the unique advantage of deploying these vehicles on the road in the very short term, and significantly contributes to our goal of 100% electric vehicles, while gaining valuable experience in zero-emission operations,” added Pride Group Enterprises CEO, Sam Johal.

“The ability to offer truly zero-emission freight to our customers is a huge step for our business and environment. Along with the support from one of our long-tern financial partners Hitachi Capital, we are excited about partnering with a Canadian EV OEM and promoting the Canadian brand, in the North American market.”

Lion will partner with Pride to supply end users with charging infrastructure and telematics support. The trucks have a range of 180 miles (Lion6) and 165 miles (Lion8), and will be used for regional shipping.