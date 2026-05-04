Mack adds ABM, Lane Valente to EV rollout program

Mack Trucks has added ABM and Lane Valente Industries to its Turnkey Solutions program for battery-electric vehicle customers.

The program is designed as an end-to-end service covering charging infrastructure development, including site assessment, engineering and design, permitting, utility coordination, equipment procurement, installation and maintenance.

With the addition of ABM and Lane Valente, Mack said the program now includes four charging infrastructure providers supporting customers operating the MD Electric and LR Electric models.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

The company said the expanded provider network is intended to give dealers and fleets additional support as they transition to electric vehicles.

“Charging infrastructure continues to be one of the most significant barriers to commercial EV adoption, and Mack is committed to removing that hurdle for our customers,” said Ryan Saba, e-mobility energy solutions manager at Mack Trucks.

Saba said the expanded program gives fleets access to providers that can manage the full infrastructure process from planning through long-term maintenance.

Energy management

ABM said its eMobility solutions team has installed more than 30,000 EV charging ports and provides services including engineering, procurement, construction and energy management.

“Mack’s leadership in electric truck manufacturing, combined with its Turnkey Solutions program, aligns seamlessly with ABM’s expertise in infrastructure, facility services and electrification support,” said Mark Hawkinson, president of technical solutions at ABM.

Lane Valente Industries said it has more than 30 years of experience in facility maintenance, construction and energy services, with its electric vehicle charging division supporting more than 20,000 charging port deployments across North America.

“The commercial EV market is at a critical inflection point, where fleets are moving from early pilots to scaled deployment,” said Nick Angeramo, vice president of energy services at Lane Valente Industries.

Infrastructure design

Lane Valente provides services including site assessment, load analysis, infrastructure design, permitting, utility coordination, installation and maintenance.

ABM and Lane Valente join existing Turnkey Solutions provider InCharge Energy, expanding the program’s national reach and giving customers additional options for infrastructure development.