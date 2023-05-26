Manitoba, federal governments invest $38.2 million to reduce emissions

Manitoba and the federal government will invest a collective $38.2 million into the Efficient Trucking Program (ETP) and the province’s Merit-based programs in a bid to reduce emissions.

The ETP, which covers up to half the cost of fuel-saving devices on heavy-duty vehicles or trailers, receives $3.6 million in federal funds, while the province will contribute $3.3 million, and participating truckers will invest $6.6 million.

Red River College Polytechnic’s Vehicle Technology and Energy Centre administers the program. A second intake for applications begins Oct. 1.

Building on that, the federal government will add $25 million to $6.25 million from Manitoba’s Merit-based program delivered by the Manitoba Climate Change and Green Plan Implementation Office.

That offers funds to help shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy and improve energy efficiency.

“Reducing the carbon footprint of the trucking sector is crucial to successfully attaining Manitoba’s carbon reduction goals. By partnering with the federal government, we are able to transition more vehicles and industries from fossil fuels to renewable energy,” Manitoba Environment and Climate Minister Kevin Klein said in a press release.

“Canada’s ongoing transition to a sustainable economy presents us with a substantial opportunity to invest in clean, renewable energy. The Low Carbon Economy Fund is one way that we’re making progress,” added Winnipeg North MP Kevin Lamoureux.

The federal government committed up to $2 billion in additional funding to the Low Carbon Energy Fund in the 2022 budget.