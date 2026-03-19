MVT to deploy Traxen iQ Cruise system on 1,400 trucks

Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced that Mesilla Valley Transportation (MVT) has agreed to purchase and install about 1,400 units of Traxen’s iQ Cruise system across its fleet over the next 18 months.

The artificial intelligence-powered fuel-efficiency technology is developed by Traxen and distributed exclusively by Eaton. For both Eaton and MVT, the installation of iQ Cruise marks the first step toward improved fleet financials and efficiency.

“MVT’s evaluation shows iQ Cruise delivers significant efficiency and value to their operations,” Tim Bauer, vice president, aftermarket, global sales and business development, Eaton’s Mobility Group, said in a news release. “Their rigorous testing and thoughtful assessment underscore MVT’s commitment to advancing fuel-saving solutions across the commercial vehicle industry.”

“Partnering with Eaton to bring Traxen’s iQ Cruise technology into our fleet supports our long-term fuel-efficiency mission and reinforces our commitment to operating the most fuel-efficient fleet in North America,” said Royal Jones, CEO of MVT. “This technology will help us continue to increase our fleetwide mpg and reduce the variability in mpg across our driver base. We believe it will further improve our industry-leading fuel economy results.”

Fuel-efficient driving strategy

Traxen’s iQ Cruise system brings next-generation intelligence to cruise control by combining adaptive and predictive capabilities in a single device. The system uses AI, high-definition 3D maps, advanced algorithms and GPS to determine the most fuel-efficient driving strategy for each route. Working with all makes and models of automated manual transmissions, the technology continuously monitors real-time traffic, weather and vehicle load to optimize vehicle speed.

Based on performance data from more than 25 million fleet miles in a pilot program, the system delivered fuel savings of 5% to 7%.

“With Eaton’s industry expertise and broad market reach, our collaboration continues to accelerate the adoption of intelligent, AI-enabled efficiency technologies across commercial transportation,” said Ali Maleki, CEO of Traxen. “MVT’s deployment of iQ Cruise shows how next-generation systems can improve fleet fuel efficiency and reduce mpg variability across driver populations.”