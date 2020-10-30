Natural gas truck sales down 15%

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Natural gas truck retail sales in the U.S. and Canada have fallen 15% this year through August, compared to the same period in 2019.

ACT Research revealed the findings in its Alternative Fuels Quarterly report.

“Sales of natural gas-powered vehicles as reported by the six major truck OEMs, who account for approximately 60% of the heavy-duty natural gas market, were mixed in the June to August time period, with all three months enjoying sequential gains,” said Steve Tam, vice-president at ACT Research.

“As a result, sales continue to whittle away at the year-to-date deficit. Looking at the most recent month (August), sales rose 26% month-over-month, handily besting the year-ago period. Hampered by soft sales from February through June, though, the market has been playing catch-up most of the year.”