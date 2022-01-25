Natural gas truck sales rise, but focus turning to electric: ACT

Natural gas truck sales in the U.S. and Canada were up 3% through the first 11 months of 2021, according to the Alternative Fuels Quarterly report from ACT Research.

“Sales of natural gas-powered vehicles as reported by the six major truck OEMs, who account for approximately 60% of the heavy-duty natural gas market, were mixed in the September to November time period, with September enjoying a small year-over-year gain, but October and November losing ground,” said Steve Tam, vice-president at ACT Research. “In the near term, September saw a middling sequential gain, while October sank before sales jumped month over month in November. Combined, sales in the three-month period diluted year-to-date gains meaningfully, a pattern that started in July.”

(Photo: David Hiller)

Tam added, “Besides sales, the Alternative Fuels Quarterly analyzes the change in existing and planned alternative fuel/power infrastructure and equipment developments. We’re seeing an overall increase in electric charging stations, both existing and planned, but a continuing decline of total natural gas stations, particularly those planned for the future. That said, we still see articles about natural gas use in transportation, as well as discussions about hydrogen fuel cells and investments, but the overwhelming amount of trade-industry headlines this quarter seemed to focus on electric commercial vehicle development.”