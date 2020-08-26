Navistar taps In-Charge to assist with electric truck deployment

LISLE, Ill. – Navistar has announced its NEXT eMobility Solutions division has partnered with In-Charge Energy to provide charging infrastructure and consulting services to Navistar and its electric vehicle customers.

“With electric vehicles, it’s important to understand that we can provide the very best bus or truck for our customers, but if they don’t have a partner to show them how to operate it, charge it or take care of it in the long run, it likely won’t be a successful deployment,” said Jason Gies, director, business development, Navistar. “This partnership ensures that IC Bus and International Truck customers have the infrastructure support they need to ultimately be successful in electric.”

(Photo: Navistar)

In-Charge will help customers understand the impacts of maintenance and facilities, utility upgrades, and other factors, when deploying electric trucks.

“The total cost of ownership with electric vehicles promises to be less than conventional vehicles; however, that is only possible with well-designed charging infrastructure and a trusted partner,” said Cameron Funk, chief executive officer, In-Charge. “Navistar has the right vision and In-Charge is pleased to provide their end-to-end charging solution.”