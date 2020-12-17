New electric delivery vehicle to hit the market

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Another upstart manufacturer has joined the electric delivery vehicle race, with a low-cost option that will launch in the U.S. in 2023 with a Canadian launch to follow soon after.

Canoo will initially offer its multi-purpose delivery vehicle in two sizes, the MPDV1 and MPDV2, with a Class 3 truck and other offerings to follow.

(Photo: Canoo)

The first models will be available with three battery sizes – 80, 60, and 40 kWh, with the 80 kWh version available with DC fast charging in 28 minutes from 20% to 80%.

“We created our multi-purpose delivery vehicle from the inside out, with the ergonomics of the driver in mind and with attention to detail to help them be happier and more productive at work,” said Tony Aquila, executive chairman, Canoo. “The vehicle is affordable and offers greater cargo capacity than the current electric delivery offerings in its class. We aim to lower the total cost of ownership and increase return on investment for everyone from local small business owners to large fleets.”

Canoo says it will offer its delivery vehicles at prices beginning at around US$33,000. It will be accepting refundable US$100 deposits for orders. The vehicle was designed specifically with last-mile delivery applications in mind. It’s willing to work with retailers to custom-design the van for their specific requirements.

(Photo: Canoo)

The company, which is expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq Dec. 22, says its vehicles can deliver between a $50,000 and $80,000 return on investment over six to seven years, depending on use case, compared to traditional delivery vehicles.

Other benefits it touts include: nearly 30% greater parcel volume than leading delivery vehicles; range efficiency for longer runs on a single charge; an ability to travel further per kilowatt of energy than competitive models; and excellent maneuverability for urban areas.

More information can be found at Canoo.com.