New federal hub connects ZEV information

Natural Resources Canada has introduced an online hub that links to insights about zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), pulling together content that to date has been spread across various government websites.

Information accessed through the central site includes details that range from charging basics, to the $200,000 available through the federal Incentives for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicles Program, and enhanced first-year capital cost allowances on eligible ZEVs.

General guidance relating to commercial vehicles references things like the need to benchmark daily vehicle use against operational needs, establish infrastructure plans, and engaging employees and senior managers early in the decision-making process.

Julie Dabrusin, parliamentary secretary to the minister of natural resources and the minister of environment and climate change (Photo: John G. Smith)

“The environment and the economy go hand in hand,” said Julie Dabrusin, parliamentary secretary to the minister of natural resources and the minister of environment and climate change, during opening remarks at the EV & Charging Expo in Toronto.

Canada is now rated the second-best country in the world for clean technology investments and is “bending the curve” to see greenhouse gas emissions below pre-pandemic levels, she said. “We expected to see the numbers go down over the pandemic, of course, but now we’re showing that we’re below pre-pandemic levels as well. That’s structural.”

It’s gains are not just about electric vehicles, she added.

“Canada has one of the cleanest grids in the world. We’re at 84% clean grid and we’re tracking to remove all coal-fired electricity from our grid by 2030.”

In addition to the portal, Dabrusin announced $5.9 million in funding for awareness and education projects delivered by 28 different organizations, largely focusing on passenger vehicles and environmental health.