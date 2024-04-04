Nikola gives Q1 progress report

Nikola provided a Q1 update prior to filing its financials, touting progress including the production of 43 hydrogen fuel-cell-electric trucks and the opening of its first Canadian fueling station.

It has also begun returning its battery-electric Tre – recalled following several battery pack fires – to customers. Nikola says it has upgraded those trucks and dubs them BEV 2.0 trucks.

“We are on track for a successful 2024 by continuing the momentum set in 2023,” said Nikola CEO Steve Girsky. “It’s about more than just setting goals. It’s about following through on our commitments. This includes not only the production and sale of our hydrogen fuel-cell-electric trucks but also the start of returns for our battery-electric trucks to customers.”

Nikola has wholesaled 40 hydrogen trucks, which are all destined for customers. The remaining three have also been allocated for customers and will be delivered this month.

“We anticipate further sales growth in future quarters as our HYLA hydrogen fueling solutions come online. This includes our recently celebrated first modular refueling station in Ontario, Calif., as well as our first Canadian refueling station in Edmonton, Alta.,” continued Girsky. “It’s rewarding for our team to see us out on the field, leading the effort for the decarbonization of the industry.”