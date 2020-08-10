Nikola receives order for 2,500 battery-electric waste trucks

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Nikola has received an order for 2,500 battery-electric refuse trucks, representing what it claims is the largest ever single order for electric waste trucks.

Republic Services placed the order, and has the option to increase it up to 5,000 units. The trucks will be powered by Nikola’s Tre powertrain.

Nikola battery-electric refuse truck. (Photo: Nikola)

They’ll have a range of up to 150 miles or 1,200 collections on a single charge. Deliveries are expected in 2023, with on-road testing to be done in 2021.

“Nikola specializes in heavy-duty, zero-emission Class 8 trucks. The refuse market is one of the most stable markets in the industry and provides long-term shareholder value,” said Nikola founder and executive chairman Trevor Milton. “The Nikola Tre powertrain is ideal for the refuse market as it shares and uses the same batteries, controls, inverters and e-axle. By sharing the Tre platform, we can drive the cost down for both programs by using the same parts. You couldn’t pick a better partner than Republic Services, a leader in long-term environmental sustainability and customer service. Republic Services will help us ensure the Nikola Tre meets customer and fleet lifecycle demands and we are excited to have them participate in the design process.”

“This is a game changer,” added Nikola CEO Mark Russell. “Refuse truck customers have always ordered chassis from truck OEMs and bodies from other suppliers. Nikola has fully integrated the chassis and body, covering both with a single factory warranty. Trucks will include both automated side loaders and front-end loaders — all of which will be zero-emission.”