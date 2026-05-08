Penske to lease Kalmar Ottawa’s T2 electric shunt truck

Penske Truck Leasing will begin offering Kalmar Ottawa’s T2 EV electric terminal tractor for lease across North America in the second quarter.

Kalmar Ottawa recently delivered a production T2 EV to Penske, making it the first truck leasing company to add the next-generation electric yard tractor to its leasing lineup.

The truck was showcased at ACT Expo 2026 in Las Vegas, this week.

Kalmar has supplied Penske with terminal tractors for more than 20 years. Penske took delivery of its first two T2 EVs in late 2025 following an evaluation through Kalmar dealer Yard Truck Specialists in Pennsylvania, the companies said in a release.

The T2 EV is Kalmar’s third-generation electric terminal tractor. It was developed in-house and is built at the company’s Ottawa, Kan., facility.

“We’re seeing customers turn to the T2 EV not just to meet sustainability targets or comply with local emissions rules, but because it’s simply a better operating experience,” said Thor Brenden, president, terminal tractors, Kalmar. “We’ve taken everything that made the diesel T2 a workhorse and made it cleaner, quieter, and even easier to drive. Expanding our longstanding relationship with Penske into electric demonstrates how the market is evolving.”

Paul Rosa, senior vice president of procurement and fleet planning at Penske Truck Leasing, said the transition to electric yard operations must make operational and financial sense.

“With Kalmar Ottawa, we’ve built a 20-year relationship based on equipment that performs in demanding environments,” Rosa said. “The T2 EV is delivering the performance standards we expect, along with measurable maintenance and operating benefits. Penske’s EV charging services team is able to support the charging needs and get customers rolling with the T2 EV.”