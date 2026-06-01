Perdue rolls out B100 biodiesel trucks hauling fresh chicken

Perdue Farms has deployed six Volvo Trucks powered by 100% biodiesel (B100) to haul fresh chicken, marking what the company says is the first known use of B100-fueled trucks in the U.S. livestock sector.

The initiative, launched in partnership with the Maryland Soybean Board and Optimus Technologies, uses biodiesel produced from American-grown soybeans, including soybeans sourced from Perdue’s own farmer network.

(Photo: Perdue Farms)

“These trucks directly connect the work of our independent family farmers to lower-emission transportation,” said Ben Hildebrand, director of environmental sustainability at Perdue Farms. “It’s one example of how we’re exploring practical ways to reduce our environmental impact while continuing to deliver fresh, high-quality food.”

The trucks are equipped with Optimus Technologies’ Vector System, which enables diesel engines to operate on B100 biodiesel. According to the U.S. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Agency, B100 biodiesel can reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by more than 70% compared to conventional diesel fuel.

The deployment highlights growing interest in renewable fuels as fleets seek lower-emission alternatives that can be adopted without fully transitioning to battery-electric or hydrogen-powered equipment.

“For Maryland soybean farmers, this project shows how locally grown crops can play a direct role in real-world transportation and sustainability solutions,” said Eddie Boyle, chairman of the Maryland Soybean Board.

Perdue said it will monitor performance and emissions data from the initial deployment to determine whether to expand the use of renewable fuel solutions across additional routes and vehicles.