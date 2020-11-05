Pride Group takes electric plunge with sizeable Tesla order

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Pride Group Enterprises has placed a reservation for 150 electric Tesla Semi tractors, with an option to increase the order to 500 trucks.

“With support from one of our long-term financial partners, Hitachi Capital, we are very excited to bring this innovative product to our strong customer base helping forge a new path in clean transportation. We believe that electrification is the way of the future as we work together across multiple industries to reduce our carbon footprint,” said Sam Johal, Pride Group Enterprises CEO.

“As well, we have the option to increase our order as we gauge customer acceptance of this new technology.”

Pride says its initial order will secure initial build slots. It will deploy those trucks into the markets that are most suitable for electric trucks, such as California.

“Pride Group Enterprises’ vision is to invest in facilities that will support charging, full-service maintenance, and a consistent supply of electric trucks on North American highways,” added Johal. “We have first-hand knowledge of the transportation industry across multiple verticals and we strongly believe that electric truck technology will overcome many challenges facing traditional diesel technology such as the related maintenance and associated downtime.”

Pride Group says it investing in charging infrastructure to provide full-service maintenance at all its locations.

“With the addition of electric trucks to our portfolio of products, our service offering to our customers continues to evolve,” said Aman Johal, vice-president of operations.

“Our reservation with Tesla is the first of many and we continue to work with all OEM partners and have more exciting projects in the works. We have put a lot of focus on growing from an equipment supplier to a complete one-stop-shop for the transportation industry. Some of the other offerings we’ve added include short-term rentals, full-service maintenance, in-house OEM warranty work and 3PL solution to name a few.”