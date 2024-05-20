Shell’s Starship 3.0 preparing for cross-country demo

Shell has announced plans to demonstrate its Starship 3.0 on a cross-country run in the U.S.

The truck is powered by a Cummins X15N natural gas engine and is on display at ACT Expo in Las Vegas, Nev., this week.

(Photo: Shell Lubricants)

“The Shell Starship initiative continues to provide guidance on ways that advanced, currently available technologies can offer road transport efficiencies to fleets and drivers,” said Tom Mueller, general manager of Shell Commercial Road Transport Lubricants.

“Gathering added performance data with the natural gas engine-powered Starship will build on the previous run and provide us more information to share with fleets about how they can reduce their energy usage and carbon emissions without losing focus on the cost of their operations.”

Shell will collect performance data related to CO2 emissions and freight ton efficiency. Those will be third-party monitored by the North American Council for Freight Efficiency.

The run will begin after ACT Expo and then travel to Shell Rotella SuperRigs at Texas Motor Speedway at the end of May. After that, it will head to Shell’s Woodcreek Headquarters and the Shell Technology Center in Houston, Texas.

In addition to a CNG-fueled engine, the truck features lightweight and aerodynamic components. It uses low-viscosity Shell Rotella natural gas engine oil.