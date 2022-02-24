Teck to test electric on-highway mine truck

Teck Resources is piloting what it claims is the world’s first battery-electric truck to haul copper concentrate on-highway.

It’s a Western Star mine truck that was electrified by MedaTech, and will travel between Teck’s Highland Valley Copper operations in south-central B.C. and a rail loading facility in Ashcroft, B.C. The test is part of a plan to replace the equivalent of 1,000 internal combustion vehicles by 2025, and to become carbon neutral by 2050.

(Photo: Teck)

“Testing and implementing new electric vehicle technologies is one way we are taking concrete steps towards achieving our goal of being carbon neutral across our operations,” said Don Lindsay, president and CEO, Teck. “Teck is already one of the world’s lowest carbon-intensity producers of copper, zinc and steelmaking coal, which are key materials to enable the low-carbon transition, and we are committed to further reducing the carbon intensity of our operations to support a cleaner future.”

The pilot will begin this summer. The truck produces 620 kW (about 830 hp) and will generate power through regenerative braking, requiring just a short charge at the rail facility for the return trip.

“The fully-electric ALTDRIVE system is designed for this haul cycle at HVC requiring a vehicle that weighs 65,000 kg loaded, 25,000 kg unloaded, and completes the same four to five 95-kilometer roundtrips every workday,” says Robert Rennie, president, MedaTech. “Since the truck batteries will charge on the downhill haul through regenerative braking, the rig will require only a short battery recharge at the Ashcroft, B.C. rail terminal so the haul cycle time is expected to be the same as a conventional truck.”