Thermo King commits to deploying full line of all-electric refrigeration units

Thermo King says it will invest more than $100 million over the next three years to produce a fully electric product for every segment of the cold chain by 2025 in North America.

The all-electric products will be rolled out by 2023 in other global markets.

The new logo for Thermo King’s coming electric line of products. (Logo: Thermo King)

It has dubbed the new line of all-electric refrigeration units as evolve, and will have products for truck, trailer, rail, air and marine transport.

“Bold solutions for a more sustainable world are core to our strategy. We continue to innovate to help reduce the carbon footprint of customer operations,” said Paul Camuti, chief technology and sustainability officer for Trane Technologies, parent company to Thermo King. “The evolve portfolio builds on our ongoing efforts to help customers reduce environmental impact and meet their sustainability goals as they transition fleets and stay ahead of future regulation.”