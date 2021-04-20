Volvo, Mack open electric truck training academy

Western Canada Mack and Volvo customers interested in electric trucks will have a new training hub to visit in Hayward, Calif.

“Mack’s new Hayward training facility will serve as the flagship location for our LR Electric training, and will greatly improve the convenience for our dealers and customers in the Western U.S. and Canada,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice-president of North American sales and commercial operations. “We look forward to offering in-depth education about the LR Electric, as well as continuing our diesel technician and other training courses.”

(Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

“The new training center in California will improve access and convenience, providing greater support to dealers and customers in the Western U.S. and Canada,” added Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “With the recent launch of the new Volvo VNR Electric and the introduction of a completely new technology to the industry, the in-depth education provided in this facility, in addition to our standard curriculum, will continue to advance the knowledge and capabilities of our employees, dealers, and technicians, offering better service, support, and uptime for our customers.”

Training will commence at the new facility June 1, with an initial focus on battery electric vehicle safety training.

With the addition of this new facility, Mack and Volvo now have six training locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, with others in: Allentown, Penn.; Atlanta, Ga.; Grand Prairie, Texas; Joliet, Ill.; and Toronto.