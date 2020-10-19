Volvo receives funding to deploy 70 VNR Electrics

FONTANA, Calif. – Volvo Trucks will deploy another 70 Class 8 VNR Electric trucks in California, thanks to US$27.1 million in funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD).

Volvo claims it will be the nation’s largest commercial deployment of Class 8 battery-electric trucks.

The trucks will be deployed in Southern California regional freight distribution and drayage operations.

Deliveries will begin in 2021, and continue through the third quarter of 2022.

“This grant provides Volvo Trucks with an excellent opportunity to further expedite the success of the ecosystem designed through the Volvo LIGHTS project to support the wide-scale deployment of battery-electric heavy-duty trucks,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “We applaud the EPA and South Coast AQMD for addressing the key issues in advancing electromobility and incentivizing technology investments in the region, and are proud they continue to trust in Volvo Trucks North America to lead the acceleration of Class 8 zero-emission vehicles.”