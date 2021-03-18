Volvo VNR Electric qualifies for incentives in B.C., Quebec

Volvo Trucks North America says its commercially available VNR Electric qualifies for incentives across North America, including in B.C. and Quebec.

“Funding and incentives are an important part of the total cost of ownership calculation for fleets deploying battery-electric trucks,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “With so many local and state-level funding opportunities available from coast to coast, combined with a robust sales and service support network from Volvo Trucks, there are more resources available than ever to guide and help make electrification seamless for customers.”

(Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

Volvo began taking orders for its VNR Electric in December 2020, and production began early this year.

Canadian funding opportunities include:

Écocamionnage Programfrom Québec, offering up to $175,000 per electric truck CleanBC Go Electric Commercial Vehicle Pilots Program from B.C., offering up to 30% of the total project costs, including electric trucks and charging infrastructure

Volvo says it will also help get the trucks into service by offering special financing and insurance for the VNR Electric and charging infrastructure through Volvo Financial Services.

For more information on how fleets and dealerships in North America can apply for eligible funding and incentives for the Volvo VNR Electric, customers can email: Support.VNRElectric@volvo.com.