Workhorse adds lower-cost W56 variant with 140-kWh battery

Workhorse Group is expanding its electric step van lineup with a lower-cost version of its W56, aimed at fleets running shorter, predictable last-mile routes.

The company announced March 25 the new configuration features a 140-kWh battery pack, delivering an estimated 100-mile (160-km) range at full payload. It will be offered alongside the existing 210-kWh version of the W56.

Pricing for the new model starts at $169,000 and includes a fully integrated composite body, the company said in a release.

CEO Scott Griffith said the new variant was developed in response to fleet demands for a more affordable option that still meets operational requirements.

“We’ve been able to balance the functional needs of fleets — range, durability, reliability and performance — with a lower entry price to offer a ‘no-compromise’ electric truck,” he said.

The W56 is offered in two wheelbases. The standard 178-inch configuration delivers 1,000 cu.-ft. of cargo capacity and up to 11,000 lb. of payload, while the extended 208-inch version offers the same cargo volume with a 10,000-lb. payload and improved stability.

Workhorse said many last-mile operators — including independent service providers running FedEx Ground routes — report that 100 miles (160 km) of daily range exceeds typical requirements, making a smaller battery a better fit economically.

The launch also comes as fleets face renewed pressure from volatile fuel prices. The company pointed to recent oil price spikes above $100 per barrel, arguing electric trucks can help hedge against fuel cost swings, which are typically the second-largest operating expense after equipment.

The new model follows Workhorse’s December 2025 merger with Motiv Electric Trucks, with the company citing early cost synergies and improved manufacturing efficiency as enabling the lower price point.