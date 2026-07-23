WTC Group orders Kalmar Ottawa T2 EV terminal tractor

WTC Group has placed an order for a Kalmar Ottawa T2 EV electric terminal tractor, utilizing the iMHZEV (Incentives for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicles) grant program.

The T2 EV uses the same cab controls as the diesel configuration, allowing operators to transition seamlessly between vehicles without additional training or disruption, according to a news release.

“Innovation has always been central to WTC Group’s operations. As customer demand for sustainable logistics solutions continues to grow, investing in electric terminal tractors is a natural step in improving both operational efficiency and environmental performance,” said Brad Gordon, director of maintenance, WTC Group.

(Photo: Kalmar Ottawa)

“Kalmar Ottawa has spent years developing the T2 EV to ensure when we came to the market with an EV yard spotter, we would have the best EV truck in the market to match the reputation Kalmar has established with its legendary T2 diesel terminal tractor that our customers have come to recognize,” said James Leibold, zero emissions vehicle sales manager, Kalmar.