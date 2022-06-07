A step-by-step look at how drivers can save time at weigh scales

App simplifies weighing process at the scale.

While it’s important to ensure trucks are legally loaded, the process of weighing a truck to confirm it’s compliant with weight standards can be tedious and time-consuming. Even if the truck is at its legal weight, there are nine steps from the time the driver pulls onto the weigh scale until the time they walk back to the truck after paying the cashier. If the truck is overweight, there are additional steps.

CAT Scale offers an easier, faster way to weigh trucks. Fleets and drivers can register via the Weigh My Truck portal and then drivers can download the Weigh My Truck app through Google Play or the Apple App Store.

A fleet can set up an account with information about each driver on the Create Fleet Manager Account on the CAT Scale website. In addition, the fleet can have CAT Scale upload driver files to the fleet’s account. The fleet can set up custom field prompts during weighing for easier load identification. Once this step is completed, fleets will begin getting copies of all CAT Scale weigh tickets. Drivers also can set up accounts on the Create a Driver Account page on the Weigh My Truck website.

Once the account is set up, drivers download the app and are ready to decrease the time they spend at the weigh scale.

Here’s how the app works:

The driver drives the truck onto the CAT Scale.

The driver opens the app on their smartphone or tablet.

The driver confirms the scale location and the truck identification information, which are both displayed on the screen. Note: If the driver needs to change truck or trailer numbers, they can do so right then in the app.

The weigh master verifies that the truck is positioned properly on the scale, payment is processed, then the weights—which is guaranteed—appears on the screen.

The driver and fleet receive a PDF copy of the scale ticket via email.

The driver drives off the scale and continues with their day.

It’s as simple as that. And weighing with the app usually takes about one minute compared to the 15 to 45 minutes it can normally take when the driver follows the nine steps—which includes parking and a lot of wait time.

Download the Weigh My Truck app and see how easy it is to weigh your loads.

