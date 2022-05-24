CAT Scale’s Heather DeBaillie Answers Questions About App

Weigh My Truck app streamlines process at weigh scale; benefits drivers and fleets.

Heather DeBaillie, vice-president of marketing at CAT Scale, answers questions about the company’s Weigh My Truck app.

Q: What are some of the available options for streamlining the process at the weigh scale?

Heather DeBaillie: CAT Scale has an app called Weigh My Truck. With the app, drivers can complete the entire weighing process on their smartphone or tablet and see their weighs in about 60 seconds. They no longer have to talk on the intercom to the fuel desk, pull off the scale, park the truck, go inside, stand in line, and wait for their scale ticket.

Q: How does the app work to save drivers time?

HD: A driver can set up their own account (or a fleet can set up an account for all its drivers) by entering information into the portal at WeighMyTruck.com. They create their account, which includes their name, email address, trucking company name, truck number, trailer number, etc. When the driver is on the scale, they open the app, and all of that information is already there. The app itself simply verifies which scale they’re at, “talks” to the scale, process their payment and then shows the weight on their phone. If everything looks good, the driver pulls off the scale and heads back on the road.

Q: Why would fleets want this app for their drivers?

HD: Fleets often have a time lag in getting a hard copy of scale receipts from their drivers, and in some instances, drivers may misplace a scale ticket. With our app, the fleet gets a locked PDF scale ticket almost immediately after the driver weighs the truck. Fleets can also pull reports that allow them to see trends in weights. with maybe a driver who is getting overloaded regularly.

Q: What devices does this app work on?

HD: We have a version that works on any Android-based devices. We also have an iOS version that will work on Apple products.

Q: Do you offer tech support for the app?

HD: We have a 24-hour Help Desk at 877-CAT-SCALE (1-877-228-7225 ext. 5). We have call centre technicians who specialize in the app; they can help drivers and fleets set up their accounts and even help them change their passwords.

Q: With the upcoming ELD mandate in Canada, why is saving time at the scales so important?

HD: With the ELD mandate, fleets know there is not going to be a lot of wiggle room with driving time. If I were a fleet manager, I’d be looking at how to save my drivers time. Even 15 or 30 minutes is a big deal for a driver. Normal time at a scale can be 15 to 45 minutes; our app weighs the load and gets the driver their weight info in approximately 60 seconds.

Q: Which payment methods are available for Canadian and American drivers who use the app?

HD: We accept EFS, Comdata, Quick Q, credit cards, and PayPal, and there is also an ACH option (both in the US and Canada).

Q: Is there anything else you want fleet managers or drivers to know about the app?

HD: I want to stress how easy it is for the fleet to implement and for drivers to use. There are a lot of extra benefits with the app, and CAT Scale does not charge an extra fee for the app or the fleet profile account. It’s the same as the driver paying cash at the fuel desk.

To improve the weigh scale experience, download the app.

Look for our next article on how to use the app.