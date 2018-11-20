Autonomous Volvo trucks deployed by Norwegian mine

VELFJORD, Norway – Volvo Trucks has announced it’s providing an autonomous transport solution to Bronnoy Kalk AS, a mine operator in Norway.

The mining trucks will be used to transport limestone from an open pit mine to a nearby port. Six autonomous Volvo FH trucks will operate on a five-kilometer stretch through tunnels between the mine itself and the crusher. Testing has been successful, Volvo announced, and the fleet will be fully operational by the end of 2019.

Instead of purchasing the trucks themselves, the mine is buying the “transport solution” from Volvo, which will operate the vehicles. The customers pays for the transport services by tonne delivered.

“This is an important step for us,” says Raymond Langfjord, managing director of the mine. “The competition in the industry is tough. We are continuously looking to increase our efficiency and productivity long-term, and we have a clear vision of taking advantage of new opportunities in technology and digital solutions. We were searching for a reliable and innovative partner that shares our focus on sustainability and safety. Going autonomous will greatly increase our competitiveness in a tough global market.”

“We are proud to be able to present an autonomous solution which will meet the challenges of our customers both in terms of safety, reliability and profitability,” adds Claes Nilsson, president of Volvo Trucks. “The global transport needs are continuously changing at a very high pace and the industry is demanding new and advanced solutions to stay ahead. Our aim is to be the leader of the development of products and services to respond to these demands.”